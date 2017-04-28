27 April 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Fuel Shortage Far From Being Worked Out in Burundi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Uwimana

Long queues of cars, motorcycles and people who have cans, wait for hours at the few stations that are open. City oil and Kingstar stations from the southern to northern neighborhoods in the capital Bujumbura are providing fuel. "I have spent four days looking for fuel but in vain", says a taxi-driver. He also says he and his family will die of hunger if nothing is done. "I cannot afford food for my family if the shortage of fuel persists", says another driver met at Kinindo City Oil station in southern Bujumbura.

Many vehicles and motorcycles are empty of fuel. Cans could be seen on the long queues. However, their owners have not been served like others and started complaining about the unfair supply of fuel. "Those who have cans should put them aside, they have no right to be served", says a police officer trying to supervise fuel distribution at Kinindo City Oil.

Many of the oil stations in Bujumbura city were dry. Engen, Mogas and Kobil branches operating in Burundi have no fuel due to the lack of foreign currency. "It's been a couple of days we are not working. We don't know the day we will receive the foreign currency to resume the supply of fuel", says an agent of Mogas branch.

During the plenary session in the National Assembly on 25 April, Côme Manirakiza,Minister of Energy and Mines said shortage of fuel in the capital Bujumbura and the countryside is due to the lack of foreign currency. He, however, said the administration, the police and the ministry must work together to avoid any speculation from oil tankers.

"Sanctions should be imposed on fuel managers who may distribute fuel in cans or try to raise the price", says the Minister.

However, over the last week, the Ministry of Energy and Mines said the shortage of fuel earlier was due to a "technical breakdown" that interrupted clearance processes within the Burundi Revenue Authority (OBR), an allegation the Authority denies. OBR dismissed the claim saying it "is not aware of any connection breakdown".

Burundi

Burundi Still Unsafe for Refugees Return, Says Uganda

Burundi is not yet safe for the return of its nationals who sought refuge in neighbouring countries, says Uganda's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.