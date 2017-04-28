Kenya: Gor Emerge From Dip in Form, Back On Track

Gor Mahia seem to have safely negotiated a dip in form suffered earlier on this season, if recent results in the Sportpesa Premier League are anything to go by.

On Wednesday, K'Ogalo chalked up what is fast becoming a routine win in the competition, a 2-1 triumph over Bandari at the latter's Mombasa backyard.

The Ugandan duo of Innocent Wafula and Goeffrey Walusimbi weighed in with the goals to secure this result in a game where Jacques Tuyisenge and Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza were conspicuously missing in action.

This result enabled the 15-time champions leapfrog rivals AFC Leopards into second place on the log standings, a point behind surprise leaders Posta Rangers, having garnered 16 points from seven league outings thus far.

"Bandari is a tough and difficult team to beat at their home. Winning against them proves we are strong and determined to do way in the league this season," Gor's Brazilian coach Jose Ferreira "Ze Maria" explained.

Ze Maria remains under intense pressure to reclaim the league title he relinquished to Tusker last season and by the look of things, he is on the right track.

Besides Gor's impressive run, Sofapaka were alongside Nzoia Sugar the biggest winners in midweek. The "Batoto Ba Mungu" are enjoying a resurgence under Ugandan coach Sam Ssimbwa's second stint, plus a multi-million sponsorship deal from betting firm Betika.

That 1-0 win over AFC Leopards in Machakos best highlights this scenario.

"It was important to have a good start to the season because we learnt the hard way that this is where things can go wrong. There is room for improvement and with this I mean we want to be challenging for the title," Sofapaka's assistant coach John Baraza, himself a former lethal forward for the club and national team, explained.

Also, Nzoia had little problems in dismissing Western Stima 2-0, while another Kakamega based side, Homeboyz, are fast earning the giant killing tag, having stopped Ulinzi 1-0 in Mumias.

The league enters match day eight this weekend.