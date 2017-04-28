Nigeria: Two Dead, Many Injured As Building Collapses in Lagos

Lagos — Two persons were said to have died while many were injured when a two-storey building undergoing construction in NICON Town Estate, Lekki, collapsed.

It was gathered that the construction workers were mixing concrete at the site when part of the building cracked and collapsed, trapping many of them under the rubble.

The deceased persons were identified as Tasiu Tanko and Abdullahi Usman.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency responders rushed to the accident scene as soon as they heard of the incident to rescue those trapped underneath the rubble.

Witnesses said the collapsed building took all by surprise as it had previously not given any sign of wear and tear.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Tiamiyu Adesina, said, "The agency received a report regarding the partial collapse of a building at Nicon Town Estate, Admiralty way, Lekki. Investigations conducted by the agency's Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the scene of the incident revealed that the structure under the process of casting of the roof beam and parapet partially collapsed."