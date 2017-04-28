Photo: The Citizen

Construction workers in Tanzania.

Dodoma — The government, yesterday, sternly warned investors who do not observe the country's labour laws, including blacklisting workers and using humiliating methods when searching their employees.

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Mr Anthony Mavunde, said his office has received numerous complaints of workers being humiliated during searching, while some are blacklisted, making it difficult for them to get work in other mines.

"When investors express interest to invest in the country, they are usually availed information on the country's laws and regulations. Mr Mavunde said labour laws do not allow blacklisting of workers or using humiliating methods to search them such as making them strip and inspect their private parts.

"This is violation of human rights and measures will be taken against those found doing this." The Deputy Minister was responding to a supplementary question from Joyce Mukya (Special Seats--Chadema) who wanted to know if there was an alternative method of searching workers instead of humiliating them such as what is currently being done at Tanzanite One in Arusha.

Mr Mavunde confirmed that he received such reports when he visited Tanzanite One in Arusha and issued directives, and a report by a committee formed to investigate mines in the country will shade more light on weather that method is still being used or not.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister said his office continues to oversee implementation of labour laws through conducting inspections at workplace. "Labour law education is also dispensed to workers and workers' unions in an effort to increase their knowledge on the issue.

Measures have been taken including dragging to court, employers who go against the laws," he explained. Mr Mavunde was responding to a basic question from John Kadutu (Ulyankulu - CCM), who wanted to know when the government will conduct inspection of contracts of companies contracted by mines and if the government will remove employers who humiliate their employees.

The Deputy Minister said the government formed a taskforce comprising officers from the PMO, National Social Security Fund, Social Security Regulatory Authority, OSHA, Tanzania Revenue Authority and Tanzania Minerals Audit Agency (TMAA) to conduct in-depth assessment on whether labour laws are being implemented, among other issues, in the Lake Zone and Northern mines.

"The government recognizes the importance of investors in increasing job opportunities to Tanzanians as well as contributing to the country's economic growth. We will continue to ensure labour laws are implemented at workplaces," he stressed.