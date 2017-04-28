27 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Beats Kenneth in Jubilee's Nairobi Governorship Race

Photo: Samuel Miring'u/PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with Charles Njagua after a press briefing at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on April 27, 2017.
By Brian Moseti

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has won the Nairobi Jubilee gubernatorial nominations.

Senator Sonko got 138, 185 votes against Peter Kenneth's 62, 504 and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru's 7, 654 votes; in 17 constituencies.

In the senatorial race, Mr Johnson Sakaja is leading with 106, 469 in 14 constituencies, Richard Kavemba is second with 10, 729 and Mr Badi Ali third with 9, 079.

In the Nairobi Women Representative nominations, Mrs Rachel Shebesh is also leading with 61,445 followed by Mrs Millicent Omanga with 39,634 while Ms Karen Nyamu has 28,502 votes.

Earlier, Mrs Shebesh stormed Nyayo Indoor Gymnasium at Nyayo Stadium, where the tallying is taking place.

She claimed that her votes in Embakasi North were being stolen and added onto Mrs Omanga's.

"I will stay here and stop this process until you tell me what's going on and why my votes are being stolen," said an agitated Mrs Shebesh who was then escorted to record a statement at Nyayo Stadium Police post.

She later left with her supporters to Jubilee headquarters to lodge a complaint.

