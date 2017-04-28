Dodoma — The Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication has unveiled a massive 4.5trl/- budget, which among other things, will cover flagship infrastructure development in the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

This means, the government will be spending almost 45 per cent of its budget as development expenditure in infrastructure.

However, the figure represents a drop of almost 400bn/- compared to the 2016/2017 budget, in which 4.9trl/- was set aside for the same purpose.

Presenting the budget estimates yesterday, the Minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said that out of the amount, the transport sector will take a huge chunk, totalling 2.5trl/-, while 1.9trl/- is for works sector and the remaining 18bn/- is reserved for communication sector.

Among areas of priority, is 900bn/- for the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Morogoro to Dodoma. In the current financial year, the government has allocated 1tril/- to cover the Dar es Salaam -Morogoro patch, in which President John Magufuli, has already laid a foundation stone and the project, is ongoing.

Minister Mbarawa further said that during the next financial year, the government has set aside 200bn/- for rehabilitation of Dar es Salaam-Isaka central railway, which will include bridges and culverts and to rehabilitate railway lines within Dar es Salaam Port.

He said the projects will be supported by the World Bank. Another project highlights in transport sector to be covered during the 2017/2018 fiscal year is 187bn/- for the modernisation and expansion of the Dar es Salaam Port and a sum of 87bn/- for the construction of a Multi-Purpose Terminal at Mtwara Port.

Minister Mbarawa said 500bn/- has been allocated for the continued revival of the national carrier - Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL). During the next fiscal year, Prof Mbarawa said, the amount will be used for the acquisition of three new aircrafts, which include two CS 300 with the capacity to carry 127 passengers each and one long haul Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with the capacity to carry 262 passengers.

"The funds will also be spent on providing insurance cover, training of pilots, engineers, cabin crew, start up costs as well as down payment for another Boeing 787 (Dreamliner)," he told the House, insisting that the government was committed to see ATCL fully back into the air and operating profitably.

Other areas include: 35bn/- set aside for the construction of Terminal Three at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), 32.5bn/- for rehabilitation and upgrading of Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), in which 5bn/- is from internal source and the remaining 27.5bn/- from the Netherlands Development Fund (ORIO). The ongoing project is being carried out by Netherlands-based construction company BAM International.

The government has also allocated 23.5bn/- for the improvement of Mwanza Airport. He said the funds will cover initial work for the construction of a new passengers' terminal, extension of runway and cargo terminal, while another 5.5bn/- will enable undertaking of feasibility study for the construction of Msalato Airport in the designated capital of Dodoma and 1.1bn/- for upgrading and rehabilitation of Dodoma Airport. Most of the funding for these projects comes from the government's own sources.

In works sector, the Minister said, priorities will be on improving the road networks countrywide, in which 12.8bn/- has been allocated for compensation to people, who will be affected by Dar es Salaam-Chalinze -Morogoro Expressway project (DSM-Chalinze Section - 144 kilometres).

The project which will later stretch up to Morogoro, covering another 200 kilometres will be undertaken through Public Private Partnership (PPP). The list also includes backlog rehabilitation of Mlandizi-Chalinze road which will cost 2.1bn/-. Another highlight is 25.9bn/- set aside for final payment of contractors and consultant engineer, who carried out 64km Wazo Hill-Bagamoyo-Msata road project including lower Ruvu Bridge.

The amount will also cover initial preparations for the construction of Bagamoyo-Saadan-Tanga (178km) including Pangani and Lower Wami bridges. Minister Mbarawa further said that his ministry has set aside 5.9bn/- in the next financial year, to procure a ferry to ply between Kogongo-Busisi, 333m/- to procure another ferry (170 tones) to ply between Magogoni and Kigamboni, 300m/- to carry out expansion of Kigamboni ferry terminal side. On rehabilitation of ferries, the Minister said, 600m/- will be spent on rehabilitating MV Kigamboni, 610m/- to rehabilitate MV Misungwi and 500m/- for rehabilitation of MV Sengerema.

Rehabilitation of MV Pangani will cost 196m/-. On the construction of government houses, the ministry has set aside 795m/- for government tied quarters for judges' residences in Dar es Salaam, Kagera, Mtwara, Kilimanjaro, Shinyanga by June, next year.

Another 100m/- has been set aside to conduct monitoring and evaluation of construction and maintenance projects for government leaders' houses by June, next year. A sum of 100m/- is set aside for the construction of houses for former Magomeni quarters residents in Kinondoni, 600m/- to rehabilitate government leaders' houses in Dodoma and 500m/- to construct TEMESA's new workshops in Songwe, Simiyu, Geita, Njombe and Katavi regions.

On construction of bridges, the Minister said 26bn/- has been allocated in which some of the major projects include 4.3bn/- for the construction of new Wami Bridge, 3.4bn/- for construction of Kilombero Bridge, 3.2bn/- for construction of Sibiti Bridge along Ulemo-Gumanga-Sibiti road, 1.6bn/- for the Ruhuhu Bridge and 2.15bn/- for rehabilitation of Kirumi Bridge.

Others include 3bn/- for construction of Momba Bridge, 1bn/- for Mlalakuwa Bridge, 1.17bn/- for a feasibility study and detailed design of the Kigongo/Busisi Bridge, 762m/- for design and construction of Simiyu Bridge and 471m/- for construction of Kavuu Bridge along Majimoto-Inyonga road.

The Minister also spoke enthusiastically on decongestion of Dar es Salaam roads, where 12bn/- has been allocated for various projects both ongoing and new. These include a 9km stretch of Kimara-Kilungule-External, where 979m/- has been set aside, another 1.16bn/- is allocated for Mbezi-Malambamawili-Kinyerezi-Banana stretch which covers 14km.

Another 20km stretch connecting Tegeta-Kibaoni-Wazo Hill-Goba-Mbezi has been allocated 870m/-. The government also set aside 1.9bn/- for Kibamba-Kisopwa-Kwembe-Makondeko road stretch, 1bn/- for widening of Mwai Kibaki road, 1.29bn/- for Kongowe-jimwema-Kivukoni Ferry road.

Minister Mbarawa also said that 46.9bn/- has been allocated for Dar es Salaam flyovers, in which a sum of 25.5bn/- is for the construction of the ongoing TAZARA flyover and 20.3bn/- for Ubungo interchange.

Another 1bn/- is for improvement of intersections at KAMATA, Magomeni, Mwenge, Tabata/Mandela, Salander/UN roads, Mbezi Mwisho, Buguruni and Morocco.