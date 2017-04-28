Kenya: Musila Blames Kalonzo for Loss, Quits Wiper

Photo: Samuel Miring'u/PSCU

Kitui Senator David Musila resigned as the national party chairman of Wiper Democratic Movement protesting the manner in which the gubernatorial nominations were conducted.

The senator, who lost nominations to Governor Julius Malombe, quit both as the party chairman and a member of the Wiper party and declared he will contest the governor's seat in the August 8 General Election as an independent candidate.

Mr Musila blamed his loss on party leader Kalonzo Musyoka whom he accused of orchestrating his political downfall by imposing "an unpopular candidate on Kitui voters".

"The party leader ordered the results generated by my opponent be announced at Kitui tallying centre without reference to the National Elections Board officials," he told a press conference at Parliament Buildings.

INTIMIDATION CLAIMS

This, he said, happened as returning officers were presenting their results to the NEB officials at the party headquarters after fleeing Kitui over alleged intimidation by his opponent.

"I saw it coming a few months ago because in one rally, he said his choice was Dr Malombe and that I should remain in the senate.

"I protested and finally he said the people will decide only for him to manipulate the exercise," he added.

Mr Musila claimed the announcement of Dr Malombe as the Wiper nominee follows a consistent pattern in Machakos and Makueni counties where Mr Musyoka has determined who should be the gubernatorial party candidates without considering the wishes of people.

"I had humbled myself to be subjected to party primaries despite being a founder member and national chairperson of the Wiper party. The people decided but Mr Musyoka went against their will," Mr Musila said.

VARYING RESULTS

He said he is optimistic that he will clinch the seat in the General Election and urged his supporters to remain calm.

Dr Malombe garnered 88,382 votes while Mr Musila got 74,308 votes in the bitter contest where tallying of votes took more than 50 hours to conclude.

The senator released different figures, saying he had won with 81,324 votes against the governor's 70,899.

He claimed that there were several instances where returning officers were waylaid by goons and forced to change the results and that officials from Kitui East, Kitui South and Mwingi West were denied access to the tallying centre and could not submit the results.