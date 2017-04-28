Photo: Hustvedt/Wikipedia

Surveillance cameras on the corner of a building (file photo).

The Uganda Police Force needs at least Shs 203 billion to procure video surveillance cameras (CCTV) to cover Kampala Metropolitan area, municipalities and major highways in a bid to enhance proactive policing.

The cameras have remained under unfunded priorities in the 2017/18 budget, URN can reveal. Police had proposed to purchase the security cameras in the 2017/2018 to bolster surveillance in the city.

However, the money is not provided for in the budget estimates being reviewed by parliament. Rogers Muhiirwa, the under secretary of Uganda Police, says they need the money to expand the surveillance system.

He claims the available CCTVs only cover a few areas in Kampala central business district and Entebbe road. Muhiirwa also says the money will enable police to enhance wireless communication by incorporating the use of mobile networks, data communication services and upgrade the radio communications to all districts, divisions and police stations.

The push for the installation of surveillance cameras gained momentum following the brutal murder of former police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi together with his body guard, Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo on March 17 by unknown gunmen in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb.

President, Yoweri Museveni directed for the immediate installation of cameras in all major towns and along highways. Police had embarked on the CCTV project in 2013 at the height of the murder of Muslim clerics, but abandoned the project due to lack of resources.

Recently, Museveni directed several ministries and government departments to liaise with police to procure and install CCTV cameras across the country. They include the ministries of Internal Affairs, Security, Information and Communication Technology, Finance, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The Internal Affairs state minister, Kania Obiga confirmed the directive in an interview with URN early this month, saying that the ICT ministry will take lead of assessing the quality of the cameras while the Security ministry and security agencies like police are to assess the security aspect of installing them.

Uganda Police will bag Shs 530 billion in the 2017/2018 budget slightly more than the Shs 527 billion received last financial year.