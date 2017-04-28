Tanzania: Program Launched to Curb Bodaboda Accidents

In efforts to set the society free from road accidents, stakeholders yesterday launched a-two week training programme, specifically for Dar es Salaam motorcyclists commonly known as bodaboda.

Themed: "Bodaboda Superstar", the training aims at sharpening the motorcyclists' knowledge over road rules, including their own safety, passengers, other roads users and their motor vehicles, according to programme organizers.

The programme which is to end on 13th of the next month is targeted to reach all bodaboda riders in Dar es Salaam, who are estimated to be over 3m according to JP Decaux company' General Manager, Mr. Shaban Makungaya.

However, the organizers said they were not sure whether all bodaboda riders have valid road licenses, which is one of the criteria to be met by participants.