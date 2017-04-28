Nigeria: New Censors Board Chief Pays Homage to Film Marketers, Veterans, Others

As part of his familiarisation agenda with stakeholders in the film industry, newly appointed executive director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Mr. Adedayo Thomas, has embarked on a tour of the South-West, particularly Lagos, the entertainment hub of Nigeria, where he held personal meetings with veterans like Chief Eddie Ugboma, Igwe Gabriel Okoye, aka Gabosky, and Mr. Mahmood Ali-Balogun among others.

Thomas also met with the leadership of associations such as Film and Video Producers & Marketers Association of Nigeria (FVPMAN), Yoruba Video Film Producers/Marketers Association of Nigeria (YVFPMAN), Association of Movie Producers (AMP), National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) and Mr. Bond Emeruwa, chairman of Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS).

It was an unusual kind of engagement for the new appointee who noted that it felt more responsible of him to visit the stakeholders individually and collectively, rather than wait for them to pay him the usual courtesy visit when a new helmsman assumes office.

"The E.D of Censors Board is in Abuja, I have come to you as Adedayo Thomas, and I'm glad to be back to my first constituency," the NFVCB chief said to his hosts.

He assured his hosts that his years of entrepreneurial practice and tutoring would be brought to bear, on the 'ailing' and N317million-indebted Censors Board he met on ground. "But I cannot do it alone. I lay no claim to total knowledge of the solutions to this aspect of film business. That is why I have come to you."

Thomas averred that government is not meant to kill creativity and businesses with its policies, but to give them the right grounds to fester. "Your successes as entrepreneurs are our success. When you make it big, all we need from you as government agency is 'little change' to survive," he said.

The NFVCB chief sued for cooperation of the film marketers and distributors with the Censors Board, decrying the present norm where by about 70 percent of films in circulation were not taken to the agency for censorship and classification.