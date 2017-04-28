First Lady Gertrude Mutharika Thursday called on all Malawians in the county to take an active role in dealing with the increase in population.

She said as a country we do not have any other choice but to deal with the rapid population increase that this country is experiencing.

Mutharika made the call at the new Parliament in Lilongwe during the launch of the parliamentary caucus on population and development whose mandate is to see and check that the people in Malawi are taught of the dangers of rapid population growth and how we can reduce that.

The First Lady, " I am glad that parliamentarians are taking part in deliberating and taking action on issues to do with population growth and development. The population and development caucus seeks to advance in knowledge about population and development in the country."

"The population of Malawi now is pegged at 17 million plus and it is projected that it will go up more and more if no serious measures have been put in place. Though this is the case, our land still remains the same and with the increase in population, more pressure is put on the natural resources," Mutharika who is also the patron for the newly launched caucus said.

The First Lady has since asked the parliamentarians to take be active in the newly launched caucus as she said it is a good gesture and that the Members have an active role as regards issued of population growth.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje asked government for an increase in funding in the health and education Ministries if the problem of increased population in Malawi is to be managed.

Chairman for the parliamentary caucus on population and development, Madalitso Kazombo said the launch of the caucus is a landmark for the parliamentarian having considered the thing that has affected Malawi for so long.

"This caucus is the biggest caucus than any other caucus of parliament because we have 80 members who are Members of Parliament from different political parties. It is our hope that with togetherness the caucus will work to fulfill its mandate," he said.

According to 2014 demographic survey, Malawi had a population of about 12 million and now the population has increased to 17 million and according to United Nations by 2040 the population will go up to 43 million.