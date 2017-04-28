Gaborone — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court of Justice Women Forum has presented an award for peace and good governance to President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

Presenting the award April 27, ECOWAS Community Court of Justice Women Forum vice president, Ms Mariame Kone said the award was in recognition of President Khama's leadership, contribution to social harmony, democracy and good governance.

She said following the 2017 International Women's Day, women of the court in ECOWAS decided to honour one head of state in Africa, and that they decided that the award be given to President Khama.

"We decided to give it to him because Botswana is a very peaceful country. The award is given to the most outstanding head of state in Africa and this year we recognised President Khama for his contributions," she said.

She said the award resonates well with Khama's leadership for his closeness, sense of belonging and overall development of members of his community, and his contributions to the SADC and ECOWAS community.

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice Women Forum also donated USD500 to the Lady Khama Charitable Trust for its continued support to the charitable work of the underprivileged members of community.

The community court of justice was created pursuant to the provisions of the revised treaty of ECOWAS in 2001 in Bamako, Mali, whereby seven judges were sworn in during its inception.

From 2001-2016, the court was headed by four female judges and since inception, the forum has been involved in different social activities such as visits to orphanage centres, prisons and internally displaced people in Africa.

BOPA