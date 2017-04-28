MIGRANTS at Chipinge's Tongogara Refugee Camp (TRC) have expressed concern over the miserly $13.00 monthly allowance they get from the World Food Programme (WFP) in addition to a host of other problems at the facility.

The country's only refugee camp is host to about 8,900 migrants; the majority are from the DRC (6,713), while others are from Mozambique (842), Burundi (630) as well as Rwanda.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com camp administrator Misheck Zengeya said; "The camp has so many challenges, but chief among them is the allowance the refuges are getting per month.

"Refugees get $13 per month from the World Food Programme and they are always complaining that it's not enough though they get monthly food rations and groceries as well."

Zengeya said the floods which hit the country also affected the camp as more than 150 huts were destroyed.

"The nearby Save River can be flooded any time and we had to shift all the refugees to higher land; the houses are not strong at all, as they are only built using mud."

The refugees are also at risk from wild animals from a nearby game park.

"The wild animals, including lions and elephants, destroy the game park fence and move into the refugee camp," said Zengeya.

"We have tried to engage the game park authorities but they told us that we are to blame for putting the refugee camp near a wildlife sanctuary.

Commenting on the call by the United Nations for Rwandans refugees to return home, Zengeya said those at Tongogara were reluctant to leave.

"They have asked for other durable solutions instead of voluntary repatriation. They would prefer local integration in the country or being resettled to other countries."