28 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged 'Coup Plotter' Set to Make First Appearance

A man who allegedly plotted to assassinate officials perceived as state capture beneficiaries is set to make his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The man, 23, was arrested in Midrand on Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.

The Hawks said that in October last year they intercepted communication material of possible assassinations which were being planned where various members of Cabinet, state-owned entities and prominent South Africans were listed as targets.

According to the Hawks, the suspect is a founding member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) and he was arrested "while he was busy explaining to donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers".

Nineteen individuals were targeted and their names will only be divulged in court, the Hawks said.

Bail would be opposed to allow further investigation.

Source: News24

South Africa

