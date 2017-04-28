A 24-year-old police officer stationed at ZRP Southerton Traffic has been dragged to courts on allegations of soliciting for a $2 bribe from a commuter bus operator.

Andrew Kapirima appeared before Harare Magistrate Barbara Chimboza Thursday and was granted $50 bail.

He landed in trouble after members of Police General Headquarters Internal investigations received a complainant from Clarisa Muzondo, a commuter Omnibus operator, to the effect that ZRP Southerton Traffic Police Officers were demanding for $2 from each operator to allow smooth passage for their vehicles.

Acting on the information, a team comprising of three investigating officers from PGHQ Internal Investigations was dispatched to set up a trap.

The team went to Glen View 3 where they met Muzondo's driver whom they gave the trap money after which they proceeded to the said roadblock as passengers.

Upon arrival at the scene, the driver is said to have been signalled to stop by one of the officers where he produced a ticket which he was issued by other police officers.

It is alleged that the accused told him that he should give them some money if he wanted to proceed with his journey.

The driver is said to have handed him the trap money and was released without being given a ticket.

The PGHQ team then arrested the accused and recovered the trap money.

Kapirima will be back in court on 23 May for trial.