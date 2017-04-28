Nigeria: Govt Adopts 5-Year Anti-Graft Strategy

The Federal Government has adopted a 5 year anti -corruption strategy.

The plan would involve prevention of corruption, public engagement, campaign for ethical reorientation, enforcement and sanctions and recovery of proceeds of corruption.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) disclosed this at the adoption ceremony of the National Anti Corruption Strategy (NACS) in Abuja yesterday. The event was organized by the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC) and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The AGF was represented by Mr Taiwo Abidogun, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice.

President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa and the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Barrister Mohammed Umar, attended.