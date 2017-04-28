28 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Disperse Anti-Zakzaky Protesters

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Shi'a members demanding the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Abuja (file photo).
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The police in Kaduna dispersed hundreds of anti-Zakzaky protesters who besieged the Government House, Kaduna yesterday.

The youths, carrying banners and placards against Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), gathered outside the Government House gate waiting for an address from the representatives of the Kaduna State Government.

The anti-riot policemen from the state security outfit Operation Yaki stormed the venue in trucks, firing tear gas.

However, after they were identified as anti-Zakzaky, they were allowed to continue.

Comrade Richard Augustine, who spoke on behalf of the group, Justice and Peace Development, condemned the calls by the IMN for the release of Zakzaky.

"Our march today is therefore to demand that Zakzaky and other IMN extremists arrested for terrorism related cases must be prosecuted," he said.

More on This

Protesters Shut Down NASS Over El-Zakzaky's Continued Detention

Mass protest against alleged continued detention of Shiite Muslim leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, rocked the National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.