Nigeria: Police Disperse Anti-Zakzaky Protesters

Photo: Premium Times

Shi'a members demanding the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Abuja (file photo).

Kaduna — The police in Kaduna dispersed hundreds of anti-Zakzaky protesters who besieged the Government House, Kaduna yesterday.

The youths, carrying banners and placards against Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), gathered outside the Government House gate waiting for an address from the representatives of the Kaduna State Government.

The anti-riot policemen from the state security outfit Operation Yaki stormed the venue in trucks, firing tear gas.

However, after they were identified as anti-Zakzaky, they were allowed to continue.

Comrade Richard Augustine, who spoke on behalf of the group, Justice and Peace Development, condemned the calls by the IMN for the release of Zakzaky.

"Our march today is therefore to demand that Zakzaky and other IMN extremists arrested for terrorism related cases must be prosecuted," he said.