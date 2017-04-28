Tanzania: Kibiti Police Killings Report Lands On Speaker's Desk

Dodoma — National Assembly Speaker, Job Ndugai, has received a report on the killings of eight police officers in Kibiti, Coast Region recently.

The report has been compiled by the Security, Foreign Affairs and Peace Committee after it was tasked by the Speaker following the brutal killings of the law enforcers.

Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, told the Parliament today that among others, the committee met the minister for Home Affairs, Mr Mwiguli Nchemba.

It also collected information from various sources before compiling the report to Speaker Ndugai who has also handed the same to the government for action.

The eight policemen were killed on April 13 by unknown gang as they were returning to their base after a day long patrols.

On April 18, Bukombe MP, Dotto Biteko, asked for Speaker's guidance, calling for the Parliament to halt its business and discuss the issue.

But, Speaker Ndugai sent the issue to the Parliamentary committee, asking it to investigate and hand a report which the Parliament will use to make further deliberations on the issue.