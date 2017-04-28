28 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: PSL - Dynamos Fall to How Mine

DYNAMOS' push for the title suffered a reversal Thursday after fell to their second defeat of the campaign at home to How Mine in a midweek Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium.

The Glamour Boys got their season off to a losing start to FC Platinum in their opening match despite their dominance.

They went on to secure a 2-2 draw away to Triangle before edging Hwange 1-0 at the Colliery last Sunday. That victory had given the Dynamos faithful hope that they could go all the way.

But Thursday's defeat to How Mine at home raised further questions about their ability to mount a serious challenge on the championship.

With Bulawayo giants Highlanders notching two successive victories in the last two matches, while bitter city rivals Caps United drew their last two matches, Dynamos lost ground at a time they were supposed to convince critics that they are ready to fight for the ultimate prize in domestic football.

Lloyd Mutasa's men were missing key players including skipper Ocean Mushure owing to injuries.

Meanwhile, in another match at Luveve Stadium Premiership returnees Black Rhinos shocked Chicken Inn 1-0.

Forceful forward Toto Banda scored on 55 minutes, the only goal that counted for the army side to collect maximum points.

Dynamos 0-1 How Mine

Zimbabwe

