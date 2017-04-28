27 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Showdown Looms As CUF Factions Set to Class At Main Offices

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athuman Mtulya

Dodoma — Temeke MP Abdallah Mtolea (CUF) on Thursday announced that CUF Members opposed to the party's embattled chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba will be holding a 'clean up' exercise at the party's Buguruni main offices.

Addressing a press conference within National Assembly premises, Mr Mtolea said since Prof Lipumba was 'reinstated' by the registrar of political parties last year, those who are opposed to him have not entered the Buguruni office and thus "it has accumulated a lot of dirt."

"The office has even been turned as a hiding cave for the goons. Armed gangs are hiding and plotting bloody missions from there. That is the party office and we call on all our supporters to come with brooms and mops to cleanse all the dirt that will be found there," he said.

According to Mr Mtolea, all 40 CUF MPs who are opposed to Prof Lipumba will be there and they are not expecting to receive any resistance since, "they are going back to their offices."

Tanzania

Region Agrees to Implement Single Customs Territory System

The East African Community (EAC) Committee on Customs has agreed on full implementation of Single Customs Territory… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.