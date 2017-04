Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan assured Thursday that the 2017 budget would be ready for presidential assent by next week.

Lawan gave the assurance in an interview with State House reporters after meeting behind closed-doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said there was nothing to worry about the reported carting away of the budget document by the police during the recent raid of the residence of the chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation, Danjuma Goje.