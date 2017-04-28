27 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Experts Notice Pugu Dumping Site Potential

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — If improved, Pugu dump site will be able to accommodate all solid waste produced in Dar es Salaam, Waste management experts have said.

This was said during the solid waste management conference attended by different private sector stakeholders. Among other issues, they discussed how to improve Pug dumping site.

During the conference, the Dar es Salaam City Council Director, Ms Sipora Liana, said government will partner different organisations for implementing recycling technologies at the dump site and turning the area economically productive.

"The improvement of dumpsites in the city would also provide employment opportunities as much as it will reduce the rates of communicable diseases and improve public health," she added.

Only 59 per cent of the waste produced daily in the city is reported to be taken to the dumpsite, the rest of the waste remain in residential areas.

