28 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mmcz Acting GM Alleges Bad Blood With Gudyanga

By Fungai Lupande

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) acting general manager Richard Chingodza yesterday alleged that there was bad blood between him and Mines and Mining Development Secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga.

He said the antagonism emanated from the fact that both were eyeing the same position of general manager of the organisation.

Chingodza (41) said Prof Gudyanga maliciously cooked up allegations against him because he wanted to become the general manager of the corporation, but was disqualified due to his old age.

The court heard that the previous board had recommended Chingodza for the post.

Prof Gudyanga denied the allegations, saying he was not a marketing person and his interest could have been at the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation because he was into metallurgy.

Prof Gudyanga is the complainant in the fraud against Chingodza and the company's acting deputy general manager (finance and administration) Hannan Tongai Chitate (35).

The pair is accused of swindling MMCZ of $625 226, 88 after awarding themselves unapproved allowances.

Chingodza's lawyer Mr Oliver Marwa accused Prof Gudyanga of pining his client to cover himself up.

"You are doing the opposite yourself, painting me in the negative and as the devil to try and exonerate your client," replied Prof Gudyanga.

Mr Marwa told the court that Prof Gudyanga demanded an apology from Chingodza after he was grilled by a parliamentary portfolio committee on why several personnel were not on substantive positions at the corporation.

Prof Gudyanga said he did not request such an apology.

Mr Marwa accused Prof Gudyanga of running the corporation without a budget during his tenure.

"MMCZ was due to be transformed into the Mineral Exploration and Marketing Corporation and it was inappropriate that a budget was approved," responded Prof Gudyanga.

Mr Marwa inquired whether or not the corporation declared $1, 7 million dividends to the ministry in 2015.

"You wanted to disguise an improper movement of money?" said Mr Marwa.

Prof Gudyanga said what was described as dividends were normal expenses.

"Chingodza was responsible for classifying dividends and normal expenses," he said.

"The classification was later corrected."

Harare magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo adjourned trial to allow Chingodza to mourn his grandmother who died recently.

