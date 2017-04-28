28 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Harare Company Fined $17 000 for Not Banking Its Cash

Tagged:

Related Topics

HARARE based firm, Builders Home, was Thursday fined $17,000 for not banking its cash as monetary authorities crack down on the private sector in a bid to address the country's cash shortages.

Zimbabwe has been struggling with a cash crisis for some time and the central bank has since warned that businesses would be prosecuted for not banking their daily takings.

Builders Home, located along Rezende in the capital, is in the business of selling building materials.

According to the State, it was served with a disclosure order which was signed by one of its directors.

The order was to the effect that the company submit returns on cash sales and deposits on a daily basis to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as required by the Bank Use and Promotion Act.

During Thursday's court hearing, Builders Home was represented by administrator Charles Mutseka who pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to prosecutors the order was served on January 14 this year.

However, in violation of the requirements, the company did not submit returns to RBZ resulting in it being dragged to the courts.

The company will however pay $15,000 cash after magistrate Hosea Mujaya suspended $2,000 on condition the firm is not convicted of the same offence in five years.

Prosecutor Timothy Makoni appeared for the state.

Zimbabwe

Tsvangirai Says Won't Go Public On Coalition Talks

THE MDC-T has dismissed as disrespectful and ill-timed demands for disclosure of the terms of alliances forged with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.