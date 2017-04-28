Zimbabwe: Immigration Officers Arrested for Fraud

POLICE have arrested seven immigration officers stationed at Victoria Falls International Airport over fraud involving visa fees for international visitors.

The seven were identified as Kushinga Goremusandu, Promise Miti, 37, Enock MaborekeTakura, 29, Nonhlanhla Nyathi, 39, James Marowa (age not given), Aaron Mamvura, 40, and Patience Chivi, 31, who were all stationed at the airport immigration.

They were charged with fraud when they appeared Thursday before Victoria Falls magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa who released them on $200 bail each with stringent conditions.

The court remanded them to May 10.

Prosecutors allege that the seven, acting individually, attended to British, American and Canadian visitors who were on a tour of the country.

It is alleged that they received full visa fees from the visitors but recorded less amounts on official books and kept the balance thereby defrauding the country.

British nationals pay $55 for single entry visa while Americans and Canadians pay $30 and $75 respectively for the same category.

Court heard that the seven would indicate that the Canadian visitors, for instance, had come from America and record that they paid $30, pocketing the balance.

The alleged crimes were committed between April 14 and Saturday.

The suspects were arrested after an internal concern that despite an increase in number of flights and tourists, there was no change in the amounts of money realised at the port of entry.

"The accused forged nationalities on visa stickers. Goremusandu on April 22, attended to a British tourist and treated her as Japanese thereby making her pay for a British visa of $55 but didn't remit the money," said the prosecutor on Thursday.

Court heard that Miti, last week, attended to four Canadians who paid $75 each but he allegedly treated them as Americans and recorded that they paid $30 for single entry visas.

"They paid $75 and, on the book, he booked $30 while converting $45 to his own use thereby prejudicing the state of $180 for the four visitors," said the prosecutor.

For his part, Takura reportedly served two British tourists and three Canadians on April 17 but booked them all as Americans to appear as if they had paid $30 for a single entry visa, thereby pocketing $185.