27 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Document Linking Shekarau to Sheikh Ja'far's Murder Is in Circulation Since 2007 - Shekarau' Aid

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — The document alledgedly linking the former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau to the assasination of late Sheikh Ja'far Mahmud Adam has been in public domain since 2007.

Shekarau's Spokesperson, Malam Sule Ya'u Sule stated this while reacting to the recent discovery of a ducoment that allegedly linked his boss to the assasination of the renowned Islamic scholar.

Ya'u told Daily Trust by phone that the document in question was purported by Shekarau's political opponets in their desparate efforts to scuttle his governorship second term bid in 2007.

He said, "as part of their campaign of calumny, Shekarau's political opponent distributed the document to people at various mosques in Kano at that time. I still have a copy of the paper and I am sure many people also have copies in their respective homes," he said.

Ya'u said it was the paper that Goje kept with him and police got a copy during their recent raid at the former governor's residence in Abuja.

He said police authorities had full knowledge about the document, lamenting that "I wonder why the police bring the issue up this way as if it is something new."

It would be recalled that on the 20th April, 2017, a team of policemen had raised the Abuja residence of a former governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma Goje where they discovered document that explained how Shekarau plotted assisanation of late Adam

