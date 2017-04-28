Dedza — Project Malawi, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Wednesday donated wheel chairs worth K2.5 million to people with disability in Dedza south west constituency as one way of easing their mobility challenges.

Speaking during presentation ceremony, the organisation's warehouse manager, Wilson Tembo said as charity organisation thought it wise to source out wheelchairs for persons with disability.

"We wanted to help them reduce some of their problems. Many people with disability may not be able to move from one place to another because they do not have access to such means of mobility," he said.

Tembo added that apart from Dedza, many other districts have benefited from their services which have changed many lives of physically challenged people in the country.

Member of Parliament for Dedza South West, Clement Mlombwa said he was very humbled with donation adding that many people with disability in his constituency are having many challenges that need assistance.

"I am very happy with the donation because in my constituency there are a lot of problems that are faced by these disabled people that is why I pleaded with the Project Malawi that they should assist my people with wheelchairs that will help them in their day to day life," he pointed out.

Mlombwa said people with disability in his constituency lack capital to start their own businesses in order to be independent and empowered economically.

One of the persons with disability in the district, Kalebe Masawu hailed Project Malawi for the assistance saying it is high time that persons with disability be empowered with various skills in changing their lives.

He called upon all stakeholders to join hands in helping the disabled people by giving them chance that they should participate fully in development of the country.

Project Malawi is a faith based organisation which is under Namikango mission of the Church of Christ in Zomba receiving funding from United States.