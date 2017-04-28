THE MDC-T has dismissed as disrespectful and ill-timed demands for disclosure of the terms of alliances forged with Joice Mujuru of the National People's Party and Welshman Ncube's MDC recently.

Last week, the party's president Morgan Tsvangirai signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with his two opposition colleagues.

There have been calls for disclosure of details of the MOUs, particularly how power will be shared in the coalition should it win elections due next year.

Some in the MDC-T have also expressed reservations over the partnership with Mujuru because of her history with the ruling party until she was sacked in 2014.

Tsvangirai's party however said it would not be disclosing details of the alliances.

"It would be premature for us at this stage to get into details of the current state of the negotiations after the signing of the MOUs as well as going public about who else President Tsvangirai is negotiating with," said Luke Tamborinyoka, the party's communications director on Thursday.

"Going public at every stage of this delicate and sensitive process would be tantamount to negotiating in public and would be disrespectful both to our current and potential partners."

Opposition supporters have, for long, been waiting for the coalition with progress stalled in the multi-party negotiations over disagreements on who should lead the partnership.

"As a party, we have resolved that these alliance negotiations will be bilateral and not multilateral engagements," said Tamborinyoka.

The leaders, in the pact, indicated that the coalition is meant to synergise support and maximise the opposition's chances of winning the 2018 election against President Robert Mugabe - the country sole leader since independence.

"We are alive to the fact that these alliances are about the people of Zimbabwe and not about the leaders who are engaged in the talks and that is why we keep coming back to update Zimbabweans at the appropriate stages, as we did last week," said Tamborinyoka.

The labour-backed MDC-T has lost several successive elections to the Zanu PF since its launch in 1999 despite the meltdown of the economy under the leadership of the liberation party.

Although there have been allegations of ballot stuffing, electoral fraud, voter intimidation; fragmentation has also been a major setback in opposition.

Meanwhile, amid voter apathy concerns, Tamborinyoka urged Zimbabweans to back efforts by the opposition leadership by registering and exercise their right to vote.