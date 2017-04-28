BLACK RHINOS' fine start to life in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, after their latest return from Division One, continued yesterday when they stunned former champions Chicken Inn at Luveve yesterday. The army side produced a disciplined performance and made 10-man Chicken Inn pay dearly. Rhinos got the important goal 10 minutes into the second half through an overhead strike by Cliff Chitsamba following a good build-up. Chauya Chipembere have only conceded one goal so far this season. Chitsamba reacted quickly to a Benjamin Marere assist to beat Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo was livid at his charges for their subdued show.

"My boys simply didn't come to the party. There was a lot of complacency as they underrated Rhinos probably thinking they were going to have an easy walk in the park.

"We played well at Triangle United (where Chicken Inn won 1-0), but today they really disappointed me. I also didn't like the indiscipline showed by my boys whereby they lost their cool and became restless after Rhinos had settled," said Gumbo.

Chicken Inn defensive midfielder Innocent Mucheneka was sent off in the first half for a double-footed lunge on Lot Chiwunga.

Rhinos 'keeper Hebert Rusawo produced the save of the match in the 66th minute to deny Obadiah Tarumbwa in a one-on-one situation when he punched an attempted dink for a corner.

"Our game plan was to close Chicken Inn's wings, which I believe we did very well and the numerical advantage worked in our favour. I'm happy with the three points on the road and hope to build from this victory," said Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" Mutizwa.

Chicken Inn... ... 0

Black Rhinos... ..1