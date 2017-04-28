Blantyre — Police in Nkhotakota on Tuesday arrested Mackson Foster, 25, for allegedly defiling a 17 year old girl (name withheld).

According to the Nkhotakota Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Paul Malimwe, the suspect proposed to the victim, a standard six pupil at Chakilanjala Primary School in Ntchisi, in March this year.

"The couple got married and went into hiding at Sani Village in the area of Senior Chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota. Following the marriage, community policing members were tipped that the girl is under aged and they alerted the police on the matter," the PRO told Mana Thursday.

Malimwe said on April 25, 2017, the police arrested the suspect on charges of defilement which contravenes section 138(1) of the Penal Code.

Mackson Foster who hails from Yelemiya Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Chiloko in Ntchisi District is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of defilement.