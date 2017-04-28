28 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: KK Man Nabbed for Defilement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hawa Mzee

Blantyre — Police in Nkhotakota on Tuesday arrested Mackson Foster, 25, for allegedly defiling a 17 year old girl (name withheld).

According to the Nkhotakota Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Paul Malimwe, the suspect proposed to the victim, a standard six pupil at Chakilanjala Primary School in Ntchisi, in March this year.

"The couple got married and went into hiding at Sani Village in the area of Senior Chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota. Following the marriage, community policing members were tipped that the girl is under aged and they alerted the police on the matter," the PRO told Mana Thursday.

Malimwe said on April 25, 2017, the police arrested the suspect on charges of defilement which contravenes section 138(1) of the Penal Code.

Mackson Foster who hails from Yelemiya Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Chiloko in Ntchisi District is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of defilement.

Malawi

Prominent Journalist Mwalwanda Retires

The long serving and renowned journalist for Malawi News Agency (Mana) Gospel Mwalwanda Thursday bid farewell to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.