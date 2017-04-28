Blantyre — One person died in a fire accident in Chilomoni Township in Blantyre during the early hours of Thursday when a hawker he was sleeping in caught fire.

Confirming the incident in an interview, Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Elizabeth Divala said the ordeal took place in Chilomoni at a place called Pa Malaina when a hawker belonging to Arnold Mwethiwa, 28, caught fire and burnt to death his brother Thomas Mwethiwa, 26, who was selling in the hawker and also sleeping in it.

She added that the accident happened around early morning of Thursday when the hawker accidentally caught fire and burned all the groceries and Thomas Mwethiwa.

According to Divala, the deceased died in the hawker despite all efforts by members of public including fire brigade to rescue him.

"The cause of the fire is not yet established. Now the body of the deceased is currently at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital Mortuary," she said.

The late Thomas Mwethiwa hailed from Khonjeni Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Kapichi in Thyolo.