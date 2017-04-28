Namibia: Three More Clubs Snub Debmarine Cup

THREE more Namibia Premier League clubs declined to play in the Debmarine Namibia Cup, the NFA confirmed earlier this week.

Orlando Pirates, Blue Waters and African Stars pulled out of Saturday's round of 32 fixtures "citing lack of premier league football action", which sees their opponents Erongo's Gendev FC, Rundu Chiefs and Life Fighters get byes into the last 16.

A week earlier, FA Cup holders Tigers, Black Africa and Chief Santos also refused to play in the competition unless they were guaranteed that the NPL hierarchy had secured a sponsorship that would allow for the top flight to kick off in the near future.

Initially the interim NPL management committee, which is reportedly not recognised by the Namibia Footfall Association (NFA), announced that none of its members would take part in the Debmarine Namibia Cup due to insufficient preparation time.

However, 10 clubs have since indicated to the NFA that they would honour their fixtures after threats of unspecified sanctions from the mother body, who is said to be holding up the conclusion of the NPL's sponsorship negotiations by refusing to acknowledge the interim management committee's legitimacy.

The FA Cup has lost some of its appeal with the withdrawal of the country's traditional top clubs, who have been the most dominant in the competition since its inception, with poor turnouts observed during last weekend's matches.

Nonetheless, the show must go on and the confirmed fixtures for Saturday take place at the Paresis Stadium at Otjiwarongo, where six clubs battle it out for the remaining three spots in the last 16.

The action kicks off at 11h00 when home town club Otjiwarongo FC takes on premier league newcomers Young African in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

At 13h00, Kunene regional qualifiers Outjo FC face United Stars, followed by an all premiership showdown between Mighty Gunners from Otjiwarongo and Windhoek's Citizens at 15h00.

Already through to the next phase are Young Beauties, Unam FC, Young Chiefs, Eleven Arrows, Touch & Go, Tura Magic, Civics, Bee Bob Brothers, Gendev, Life Fighters, Rundu Chiefs, Eastern Chiefs and Try Again.

Tickets are N$30 at Computicket in Shoprite and Checkers outlets countrywide.