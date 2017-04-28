27 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Malanje - Governor Suggests Fuel Line for Agriculture

Malanje — The governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos, wants the country to produce a fuel line directed only at agricultural activity and a bank that only serves peasants and businessmen.

Speaking on the sidelines of the X Consultative Council of the Ministry of Commerce that is taking place in this city, the official said that like other countries, the Angolan Government can adopt this measure and support the peasants.

"The Government should look for ways to help peasant and cooperative associations so that they can expand production areas," he said.

For the governor, Malanje should be considered an agricultural province par excellence, because everything that is cereal, legume and other cultures, the province would be responsible for its large-scale production for the country.

On the other hand, the governor is of the opinion that the current prices of the fuels do not correspond with the possibilities of acquisition of the peasants and entrepreneurs.

