Namibia: New Acting CEO At Transnamib

TRANSNAMIB on Wednesday replaced Hippy Tjivikua as acting chief executive officer of the parastatal.

TransNamib board chairman Paul Smit yesterday said in a press release the decision was made after a special board meeting and Tjivikua, who has been acting for almost three years, since the suspension of Sara Katiti (Naanda) in 2014, has been replaced by Michael Feldmann.

Feldmann, an operations executive, will be acting for three months or his term might be extended, depending on what the board decides.

Smit said in the press release that all acting appointments at the parastatal were subject to terms and conditions as per the acting allowance policy.

"The mere fact that an employee is acting in a higher position does not necessarily entitle him/her to permanent appointment in that position. The board has the prerogative to terminate the acting period for the position of CEO in writing any time," he said.

Smit said Tjivikua has been informed of the termination, which was effective from Wednesday.

"The decision to make the change regarding the position of acting CEO, inter lia, is in line with the board's responsibility for succession planning at exco level and granting different executives the opportunity and exposure to act in a higher position," he said.