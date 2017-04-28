Lilongwe — The long serving and renowned journalist for Malawi News Agency (Mana) Gospel Mwalwanda, Thursday bid farewell to the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology family having reached his retirement age.

It is was a day of mixed reaction, sorrow and joy for staff members from the Department of Information as they finally got separated with one of the greatest Journalist in the country having being together for the past 33years.

Speaking at the farewell party, Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, Gideon Munthali, said Mwalwanda has inspired many journalists in the media industry because of his writing skills and dedication to work.

"To be successful in life it is the choices we make and let this be the lessons to all of us gathered here.

MANA is the hub of all media houses in the country and has shaped a lot of journalist and Mwalwanda is one of those people who have helped in developing MANA," Munthali said.

He said there were a lot of challenges on the line of duty some being lack of resources and that, that should not limit people from working hard.

"We know they are challenges in our day to day duties but let us do whatever we can and together find solutions to those challenges that affect us," Munthali pointed out.

In his remarks, former Mana Editor, Mwalwanda said he was leaving MANA as a happy person and thanked his colleagues for the support and love showed to him.

"It is my moment of joy but at the same time sorrow as am leaving you people in the sense that it was great working with you as a united family," he noted.

Mwalwanda advised colleagues especially those in media sector to have passion of their work for them to succeed.

"I have written more than 500 feature articles publishable because I always dedicate myself to my work no matter how the situation it is," Mwalwanda recalled.

The organizing committee Chairperson for the farewell party, Edison Mwamvani said it was sad that Mwalwanda was leaving the Ministry of information.

He said a great resource will be lost forever.

"I have known Mwalwanda for about 32 years now, he is one of the best writers the country has produced and we hope will still be knocking to his door anytime we feel like we need assistance from him," Mwamvani said.

Mwalwanda was well known for his feature writing skills. He is one of the greatest if not the only best feature writer.