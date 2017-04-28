Kenya: I'll Be a Diligent Senator, Says Kang'ata After Defeating Gitura in Jubilee Polls

Photo: Samuel Miring'u/PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with Charles Njagua after a press briefing at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on April 27, 2017.

Kiharu MP Irungu Kang'ata has trounced Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura in the Jubilee Party nominations for the senate seat in Murang'a County.

Mr Kang'ata got 158,167 votes against Mr Gitura's 146,207 votes.

The first term MP surprised many when he declared interest to unseat Mr Gitura late 2016.

Mr Kang'ata, in his acceptance speech, said he was humbled by the support he got from the youth.

"I will be a diligent senator and execute my responsibility to the best of my ability. I will fulfil my promise of assuring them a better pay through legislation," he said.

Mr Kang'ata was voted in overwhelmingly in Kiharu, his constituency, garnering 39,818 votes against his rival 26,203 who got votes.

WA IRIA WINS

Governor Mwangi Wa Iria also won the Jubilee Party ticket to defend his seat.

Mr Wa Iria garnered 205,941 votes to defeat his bitter rival, Kigumo MP, Jamleck Kamau who got 118,274 votes.

Surprisingly Mr Wa Iria trounced the MP even in his Kigumo backyard after garnering 27,822 votes against Mr Kamau's 18,591 votes in a region perceived to be his stronghold.

Mr Kamau's campaign team expected that he would win with a landslide given that he has been the area MP for 10 years.

CONCEDE DEFEAT

The county boss urged his opponent to concede defeat, warning him against running for the seat as an independent candidate.

"There has been propaganda and attempts to discredit me but they have failed. To my competitors, the deal is over," he said.

He added: "It is now about the party unless you do not believe in the party's spirit."

He announced plans to form a united front with the nominees to decide on the way forward.

The leaders vowed to unite the county that has been experiencing political tension owing to the hotly contested governor's seat.

In the woman representative's contest, incumbent Sabina Chege trounced her opponent, former radio presenter Waithera Muitherania by a landslide.

Ms Chege, who is also a former journalist, got 211,639 votes, becoming the aspirant who won with the highest count.

Her rival secured 80,325 votes.