Mangochi — Mangochi Second Grade Magistrate Court Wednesday ordered Joseph Mtambo, 25, to pay a K200, 000 fine or in default spend 36 months in jail with hard labour for the offence of grievous harm.

Confirming the development in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police, Amina Daudi said the complainant; Jacob Nambo was in a relationship with the wife of Mtambo when he was in South Africa to the extent of spending nights at Mtambo's house.

"The accused person noticed love messages in his wife's phone sent by the complainant and he called the complainant to come to his house and spend a night through a text message. As usual the complainant arrived at the scene on April 15, 2017 at about 2000hrs only to be caught by the accused, where the accused unlawfully assaulted Nambo with a metal bar before piercing a wire into his left eye," she said.

According to the police, the matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station and the complainant was admitted at Mangochi District Hospital before being referred to Zomba Central Hospital.

Medical reports at Zomba Central Hospital revealed that Nambo sustained eye injuries resulting in loss of vision.

In submission, Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Grace Mindozo asked the court to give a stiff penalty to the accused person for permanently disfiguring the complainant's eye.

During mitigation, the accused person asked for leniency as he was a bread winner of the family.

Passing his sentence, Second Grade Magistrate Augustine Mizaya did not concur with the state prosecutor saying as much as the accused person took the law into his own hands, there was an element of provocation since the complainant chose to fall in love with a married woman to the extent of spending nights at the Mtambo's house by taking advantage of his absence.

Joseph Mtambo hails from Mpinganjila Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Chimwala in Mangochi.