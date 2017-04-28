27 April 2017

Kenya: JJUAT Student Charged in Electricity Tokens Con Plot

By Margaret Wahito

Nairobi — A JKUAT student has been charged at a Thika Court for conning unsuspecting members of the public using fake electricity tokens.

The student, Simon Gitau Kimani, who appeared before Thika Chief Magistrate's Court is a first-year student at the university's main campus, was nabbed by Kenya Power security officers on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining money by false pretense and was remanded pending judgment on May 4th, 2017.

At the time of his arrest at his hostel room, Gitau was found in possession of assorted Safaricom sim cards, ID cards, a Techno phone with a line used for the con game and a laptop with the scam advert documents.

Kenya Power's Security Services Manager Major Geoffrey Kigen (Rtd) says the Bsc Industrial Technology student has been running advertisements on social media purporting to be selling fairly priced KPLC tokens.

Upon receiving payment for the non-existent tokens from his targets, he would block their numbers, cutting off further communication and leaving aggrieved.

Kigen has cautioned members of the public against engaging in any transactions with unauthorized persons in regard to acquisition of electricity supply and payment for the service thereafter.

"There are many criminals out there who are fleecing money from innocent Kenyans. We urge the public to be vigilant and report all suspicious activities to Kenya Power offices or the nearest Police Station," Maj Kigen said.

"The Company is carrying out an intensive operation to track down illegal electricity connections, vandalism and other vices that are undermining the quality of electricity supply to customers," he added.

Meanwhile, the Company's security team has also arrested one suspect, while constructing an illegal line at Ngelani Village in Machakos.

