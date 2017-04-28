Botswana: Relay Teams Touch Down From Bahamas

Gaborone — Team Botswana arrived from Bahamas on April 26 beaming with confidence after winning a 4x400 m silver medal at the IAAF/BTC World Relays Bahamas.

The relays were held at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau over the weekend.

Although the women team did not win a medal, they managed to qualify for the World Championships and they are currently ranked sixth in the world.

The team's coach, Mogomotsi Otsetswe said in an interview that Botswana did exceptionally well despite arriving late in Bahamas.

He gave thanks to Dr Phillip Claussen for his assistance, saying he was with the team during the competition. Dr Claussen specialises in chiropractic, strength and condition.

Further, he said Botswana was competing against strong countries like USA and Jamaica, adding the fact that they managed to match them 'pound for pound' speaks volume.

"If Baboloki Thebe and Isaac Makwala were not injured we could be telling a different story, because this time the boys wanted the medal so badly," he said.

He however said injuries were part of every sport, and they would always be there as long as athletes continued competing.

Otsetswe added that their injuries were not career threatening ones and with proper attention they will heal.

"Baboloki's injury is not the one he incurred in Poland. We are still going to treat him. No athlete has ever escaped an injury given the intensity of sprint races. Makwala will also be fine. Boitumelo Masilo was cramped, otherwise all is well. We are expecting another medal in London," he said.

Relating his clash against Lashawn Merritt of USA, Karabo Sibanda said he was aware that they were both in the final leg with the experienced Merritt.

"I went there to do my best and I did not want to put myself under unnecessary pressure. Even though we were trailing we had high hopes that all the team members will hand the baton despite running with injuries," he said.

Thebe, who recorded a split of 44.95, said he was happy that the team managed to win a medal at the high intensity competition, and thus credited their coach, whom he said managed to confuse their opponents in the final by changing the line-up.

