CONFUSION is brewing in the Zambia Under-20 camp as players have threatened to boycott playing at the World Cup if their Africa Cup winning bonuses are not paid.

As if that was not enough, Zambia Under-20 team manager Daniel Jere has been fired and replaced by Hastings Ndovi while Goodson Mboozi has come as equipment manager.

The players, who have not been paid their dues since lifting the AFCON title after beating Senegal 2-0 in March, also boycotted yesterday's morning training session demanding to be paid their dues.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one player said it was demoralising to be waiting for the bonuses since winning the cup in March and that some players have resolved not to go to South Korea.

A check yesterday found the players not training with some official indicating that the players were recovering and would train in the afternoon.

However, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) boss Andrew Kamanga said the players were not entitled to allowances according to the FIFA rules but would be given some token of appreciation.

"It's actually disappointing that the under 20 players should be talking of allowances because they are not eligible to get, what we have agreed to give them is a token of appreciation which we shall give them before they go to Spain," he said.

Kamanga said the players were addressed by FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe concerning their dues.

He said the technical bench were advised that the team break camp and regroup next week as they are still finalising on their training camp in Spain.

Efforts to get a comment from Liwewe provide futile as he was in Egypt by Press time.

On Jere's sacking, Kamanga referred all queries to Liwewe but a statement was later released in the day explaining that the move was part of the process of continuous re-organisation of the team structure.

FAZ communications manager Desmond Katongo said Ndovi, who once served as U-20 and U-23 manager, brings a wealth of organisational experience to the team.

"The Football Association of Zambia wishes to thank the outgoing manager for his contribution to the national team. FAZ has also appointed Goodson Mboozi as equipment manager for the U-20 national team," Katongo said.

However, a source disclosed to the TIMES that Jere had been sacked for imposing players on the technical bench.

The source alleged that Jere had been including players on the team that have not been approved by the technical bench.

"Jere has been busy including players not approved by the technical bench. There have been suspicious call ups after the Africa Cup of Nations and the South Korea trip," the source said.

The source added that new call up Peter Mashikini from the United States of America was one of the players imposed on the technical bench.

"The Green Buffaloes call up and the Mashikini player from America is part of the scam," the source said.

Another source said they were shocked to Jere packing in the morning and word filtered through camp that he had been sacked for influencing players to demand for their allowances and the boycott.

Efforts to speak to Jere failed as his mobile phone went unanswered before it got switched off.