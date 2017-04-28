Kenya: Shebesh Storms Jubilee Tallying Centre Protesting Rigging

Nairobi — There was drama at the Nyayo Stadium Jubilee tallying centre Thursday, when Nairobi Woman Representative Rachael Shebesh stormed the venue, alleging a plot to rig her out.

Shebesh who was accompanied by her supporters claimed that votes were being stolen at the Embakasi North polling station in favour of her rival Millicent Omanga.

Shebesh vowed that she would not allow the exercise to proceed before the matter was settled.

"We will not allow this to happen. I was leading and the Returning Officer decided to reverse my votes. That is not acceptable," she complained.

She was later escorted out by police and taken to the Nyayo Stadium Police Station where she was advised to direct her grievances to the party.

"This is very bad and cannot be allowed to go on. Now I am going to the Jubilee Party headquarters to express my grievances."

Even as she protested, Shebesh had taken the lead in the Woman Representative post with 15,545 votes while Omanga followed with 7,185 votes.

Karen Nyamu is third with 5,434 followed by Janet Muthoni who has 2,039 votes.

In the tallying that is ongoing, Nairobi Senator Mie Sonko maintained a steady lead in the Jubilee gubernatorial race after securing 68,208 votes in nine constituencies tallied so far.

In the votes counted in Kibra, Embakasi South, Langata and Dagoretti North, Peter Kenneth garnered 28,861 votes while Bishop Margaret Wanjiru had 5,282 so far.

County Returning Officer John Rotich also announced the Senate count for the nine constituencies where former TNA Chairman Johnson Sakaja is in the lead with 24,774 votes.