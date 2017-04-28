27 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Newsman Wambua Wins Wiper Ticket in Kitui Senate Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nairobi

Kenya — Former journalist Enoch Wambua will fly the Wiper Democratic Movement flag in the Kitui Senate race.

This is after he garnered 99,694 votes against his closet challenger Paul Mutisya who got 38,545 votes respectively.

Wambua who now looks likely to succeed incumbent Kitui Senator David Musila, quit his job as the Managing Editor of The Standard Group's Weekend in December 2016.

After making his grand debut into Kitui county politics, Wambua has succeeded in thrusting himself at the centre of Wiper party and opposition Coalition on Reforms and Democracy (CORD) politics as a staunch ally of former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Senate aspirant said Musyoka was the surest bet to deliver victory for the National Super Alliance (NASA) against Jubilee party and urged opposition leaders to throw their weight behind his party leader.

In the gubernatorial race, Musila who is the party chairman, lost to incumbent Julius Malombe.

Barring a successful petition against him, Malombe look set to have booked an August 8 date with former Lands Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu.

Kenya

Millions Needed to Battle Armyworms

The Agriculture ministry requires an additional Sh320 million emergency funding to combat crop-eating caterpillars known… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.