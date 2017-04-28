Kenya: Former Newsman Wambua Wins Wiper Ticket in Kitui Senate Race

Kenya — Former journalist Enoch Wambua will fly the Wiper Democratic Movement flag in the Kitui Senate race.

This is after he garnered 99,694 votes against his closet challenger Paul Mutisya who got 38,545 votes respectively.

Wambua who now looks likely to succeed incumbent Kitui Senator David Musila, quit his job as the Managing Editor of The Standard Group's Weekend in December 2016.

After making his grand debut into Kitui county politics, Wambua has succeeded in thrusting himself at the centre of Wiper party and opposition Coalition on Reforms and Democracy (CORD) politics as a staunch ally of former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Senate aspirant said Musyoka was the surest bet to deliver victory for the National Super Alliance (NASA) against Jubilee party and urged opposition leaders to throw their weight behind his party leader.

In the gubernatorial race, Musila who is the party chairman, lost to incumbent Julius Malombe.

Barring a successful petition against him, Malombe look set to have booked an August 8 date with former Lands Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu.