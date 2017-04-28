Botswana: Amos Headlines Men's 800 Metre Race

Gaborone — National Stadium rubber track is expected to go up in smoke as top athletes battle it out in the Gaborone International Meet April 29.

The 2012 London Olympic Games silver medallist, Nijel Amos, who has been silent since the start of the season, is expected to make a massive come back on home soil.

Since turning professional, Amos has never competed in the 800 metres event at home, but only the 400 metres, and therefore Batswana would now get to watch him competing in the event.

Other athletes who have confirmed participation in the 800 metres are, amongst other South African Thapelo Madiba, Siyabonga Derison and Tumelo Machuba.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Nyasha Mutsetse, Kelvin Chiku and Nevia Maganzo, while Alberto Mamba will represent Mozambique.

The loacal line-up also comprises athletes in the likes of Isaac Seoke, Otlaadisa Segosebe, Kentse Tshenyego, and Solomon Serameng.

In an interview, Amos said he was looking forward to the race given that it will be his first competition since competing in Rio last year.

"I have been training very hard, and yesterday I had a 700m Time Trial and I managed to record a very good time," he said.

He also indicated that he was not under any pressure as his mission was to run his own race and gauge his fitness before departing for USA next week Wednesday.

Another scintillating action is expected in the 100m line-up that will be made up of crème de la crème in the likes of Zambians Sidney Siame, Hazemba Chinda, Brian Kasinda, while Lesotho will be represented by Mosito Lehata. Visitors will face strong competition from locals in the likes of Karabo Mothibi, Mompoloki Powane and Xholani Talane.

Excitement is set to continue in the men's 400m event, which features a scintillating line up of Karabo Sibanda, Onkabetse Nkobolo, Leaname Maotoanong, Pako Seribe, while the visitors' list is made up of Namibian Ernst Narib, Zambian Daniel Mbewe and Titus Katunda.

The women's 400m is another race to watch as the list has Zimbabwean Mukwado Norman, Zambian Kabenge Mupopo, Amantle Montsho, Christene Botogetswe, Galefele Moroko and Oarabile Babolai.

Athletics coach, Justice Dipeba said they hoped the weather would be clear and warm tomorrow because the cold weather was not conducive for the short races like 100 and 200 metres.

He said if the weather was cold, chances would be slim for the athletes to record their Personal Best (PB) or record good times.

"The cold weather can be ideal for the middle distance runners, but for the sprinters it is going to be very difficult for the meet to produce good times," he said.

BOPA