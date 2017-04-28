Tanzania: Improve Working Environment for Teachers, Govt Urged

AN education expert has asked the government to set up a plan that will ensure quality assurance experts regularly visit schools in the country to monitor the teaching and learning process for better development. In line with that, the move will ensure better maintenance of infrastructure and other school facilities.

A Quality Assurance Coordinator from HakiElimu, Professor Robert Mihayo said here that the move will help ensure acceptable standards of education in the nation.

"Regular visits in schools will help the government to be able to know, plan and budget requirements of the schools, ensuring quality and enough school infrastructure for better results of education outcome in the country," he said.

Prof Mihayo who is also the Chairman of the organising committee of Global Action Week on Education (GAWE) campaign was speaking during a school building activity conducted in Sengenya Primary School in Nanyumbu District, Mtwara Region. GAWE campaign nationally which was conducted in Nanyumbu District started on the 24th of this month and is scheduled to end today.

Education, Science and Technology Minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, is expected to officially close the campaign. In another development, Prof Mihayo expressed the need for the government to ensure availability of qualified teachers, mostly in primary schools as well as affording attractive payments to help them keep and maintain their professions.

He said various researches conducted indicate poor performance in primary schools especially in rural areas is the result that could be attributed to low quality of teachers.

"Despite that, the government should always make sure teachers are well paid especially in rural areas," he said, adding that measly salaries which at times are delayed has led to majority of teachers to spend teaching time engaged in other businesses for their living.

Prof Mihayo pointed out that a research by the World Bank indicates that 40 per cent of teachers in the country spend most of their time doing other businesses instead of being in class.