Gaborone — The new UNDP resident coordinator, Ms Jacinta Barrins on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi and the two held discussions over the role the former plays in Botswana's development agenda.

Speaking with the media at the end of the closed door meeting, Ms Barrins said there were 10 UN agncies in Botswana through which the UN assisted government in the implementation of its policies.

Ms Barrins said amongst the areas they were assisting government was in economic diversification. She said diversification could help Botswana create jobs and alleviate poverty. She added that another area was in the social sphere where the UN assisted in sectors such as health, education, safety and HIV/AIDS.

The UN also assisted government in addressing governance looking at elections and encouraging women to participate in politics and on human rights.

Ms Barrins said her organisation also assisted with environmental issues and has helped the government to tackle climate change through various programmes.

She said she looked forward to the passing of a law creating a human rights organ under the Ombudsman.

BOPA