Tanzania: We'll Kit Rescue Teams Better - Prof Mbarawa

Dodoma — Tanzania's special sea rescue team will continue being equipped with modern life-saving technologies to facilitate smooth operations, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, has said.

Currently, when a marine vessel run into trouble and needs immediate assistance, it sends a distress signal, whereupon all nearby vessels respond, including the designated rescue team, Prof Mbarawa explained.

"Waiting for expert assistance from Dar es Salaam when vessel under distress is at high sea would be detrimental ... because it will take a long while before the team reaches the vessel. But we'll continue equipping the team ... which comprises marine forces, Tanzania People's Defence Forces, Sumatra and other stakeholders," he said.

His deputy, Hamad Masauni, added that the government is currently holding consultations with Australia and Belgium, both of whom had expressed willingness to assist in improving the performance of the Fire and Rescue Force.

He added that the move would provide the Force with the crucial skills and knowledge it needs to deal with fire and rescue operations.

The government officials were responding to a question posed from Ms Asha Juma (Special Seats - CCM), who wanted to know when the government would improve its Fire and Rescue unit and the Coast Guard to make them more efficient in responding to disasters.

He said the government was working to ensure the unit was properly equipped with current technologies in responding to disasters and providing rescue services.

"We are currently in talks with two countries, Australia and Belgium for this kind of assistance," he intimated.

On his part, the deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Eng. Edwin Ngonyani, said the country has clear guidelines on matters of marine rescue operations.

He said a special centre dubbed the Dar es Salaam Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) had been established under Sumatra and that it 'works 24 hours' to provide such rescue assistance.