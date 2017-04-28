The just ended National Tree Planting Season has seen Kasungu district planting more trees than last year.

District Forestry Officer Matias Godwe told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview Thursday that people's commitment made it possible to plant more trees.

"This season we targeted 5,500,000 but due to problems of land to plant the trees and poor transportation of the trees which led to some of the tree seedlings to die. So we only planted about 4,300,000 trees which is greater improvement than last year," he observed.

Gondwe added that the office also identified some categories of people who were put in 10 groups to play a role in the tree planting season.

"In the categories, we had the youth clubs, herbalists, government organizations, and farm clubs just to mention a few," he said.

The forestry office has meanwhile intensified activities to make sure that the trees survive.

The office has frontline staffs (FLS) that are there to teach the communities on how to take care of the trees and prevent them from destruction by fires, animals and also humans.

The 2015/2016 survival rate of trees was 68 percent and this season the office is looking forward to a higher percentage.

National tree planting season started on December 15,2016 and it ended on February 15,2017.