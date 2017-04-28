Tanzania: Mwanza RC Roars, Orders Petty Traders to Observe Rules

Mwanza — Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) John Mongella has challenged the city traders to adhere to procedures issued by the regional authorities instead of operating haphazardly in unauthorised areas.

Speaking at the Union celebrations in Pamba ward in the central business district here on Wednesday, Mr Mongella reiterated the need for petty traders to obey the rules and regulations governing the city.

"It will be improper to go against the formal procedures that have been set by the authorities to facilitate smooth business activities in the city ... there are many benefits of conducting business at the formally approved areas," said the RC.

He said it is important for petty traders and all other traders to pay taxes and levies on which the government depends to operate and deliver social services to the citizens.

Mr Mongella said the government role is to administer levies and taxes from the business community for the region's economic and social development. He said President John Magufuli has instilled discipline in the country on economic, social and political issues.

The RC pledged to establish various market centres in the city to widen the sources of taxes and levies for the region's future economic development, adding that the regional administration is determined to create many economic opportunities for the betterment of the community.

He also cautioned members of the public to observe regulations that aim at maintaining good environment for doing businesses.

The Union Day was celebrated with traders and public servants cleaning the city in the city centre, with the RC leading the cleaning exercise.