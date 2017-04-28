Botswana: Authorities Welcome Repatriation

Maun — Ovambanderu leaders in Namibia and Botswana have expressed support to the Ovambanderu who were willing to go back to Namibia.

In 2013, a concerned group of Ovambanderu and Baherero requested the government to repatriate them to Namibia, and talks between the two countries have been ongoing.

Recently the office of the district commissioner in Ngamiland tasked the Baherero and Ovambanderu repatriation committee to provide fresh information regarding the list of people who were willing to go back to Namibia.

In an interview, Kgosi Manuel Nguvauva of Sehithwa admitted that they were rallying behind the Ovambanderu who were willing to go back.

He revealed that they recently had a meeting with their paramount chief from Namibia who indicated his willingness to welcome his community because it was their choice to go back.

He said the chief briefed them that he managed to meet with relevant authorities from both governments and that he was told that everything was on track.

"Our chief informed us that he met with our ambassador in Namibia to get first hand information regarding the repatriation process and was told that preparations were at an advanced stage," he added.

Kgosi Nguvauva appealed to those who were part of the repatriation group to appreciate the peace, harmony and protection that the Botswana government accorded them during tough times.

He raised concern that some people have the habit of talking negatively forgetting the good things they enjoyed during their stay.

Ngamiland District has a sizable population of Baherero and Ovanderu who migrated from Namibia a century ago to escape genocide in their homeland.

Initially, the concerned group was from Nokaneng, Habu, Tsau, Semboyo, Makakung, Kareng, Bothatogo, Toteng, Sehithwa, Bodibeng, Komana and Chanoga, and had requested the government to give them permission to relocate to Namibia where their forefathers and ancestors originated.

Some of the Baherero and Ovambanderu were repatriated to Namibia between 1993 and 1994.

BOPA