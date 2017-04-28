Tanzania: Azam Skipper Wary of Simba

Azam FC Vice-captain, Himid Mao, has warned his team-mates to be on guard when they clash against Simba in a mouth-watering Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinal tomorrow at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Azam take on Simba and there is everything to play for with both sides keen to win the Federation Cup and eventually secure a ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

For Azam, winning the competition remains the only route to continental football next season after being squeezed out of the top flight title race.

Azam are 13 and 10 points behind leaders Simba and Young Africans respectively in the league table, thus, mathematically placed outside the winning zone, hence they have to bank on the Federation Cup as their only way to return to continental club championship next season.

Azam will go into the fixture on the back of two back to back wins against Simba since the turn of the year and Mao, believes Joseph Omog's men will be psyched up for the battle.

Azam beat Simba 1-0 during this year's Mapinduzi Cup final, with Mao's cracker first half deciding the final at Amaan Stadium, and the Ice Cream makers enjoyed similar result when the two teams faced off in the second round league match.

And they will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins against Simba for the first this weekend but Mao believes it will be a difficult game as he fears the wounded Reds will come into the fixture looking for revenge. "Don't ever think this third game will be as easier as the previous one that we emerged winners.

Simba are making their groundwork (to ensure they win) but I believe we'll have better plans to win the coming game," Mao told the club's official website.

Mao said the morale in the Azam camp was high as preparations for the game gathers pace at the club's base, Azam Complex and is looking for a fitting performance against their former coach, Omog.

"The morale is sky-high, the team is in good condition and fortunately we have almost all the players fit and ready for the game and I believe the coach will have a good chance to select his squad for the game," he said.

In preparation for tomorrow's clash against Azam FC, Simba are have shifted their training base to Morogoro to allow coach Omog and his aides plot the downfall of their tough opponents.

Given the magnitude of the game, Simba's top management, led by the club's chairman, Evans Aveva turned out at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro yesterday and followed up closely the team's training sessions. The other semifinal will see holders Young Africans visit Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.